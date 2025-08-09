Fire Bournemouth Dorset today: Large blaze breaks out around Horton Heath - with smoke visible towards Ferndown
A huge fire has broke out around the village of Horton Heath in Hampshire.
Large amounts of smoke has been see around east Dorset. Reports are surfacing in from across Bournemouth and Poole, with images of the smoke visible towards Ferndown.
Bournemouth One reports that the fire is around Horton Heath and Holt Heath, just west of Three Legged Cross, and south of Verwood.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow.
