A fire has broken out at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, as dozens of patients and staff were evacuated.

The fire broke out around 11.36am in the Clarence wing’s store room, with smoke quickly entering nearby wards. Approximately 70 people were evacuated from the affected areas. No injuries have been reported so far.

London Fire Brigade said it received eight emergency calls and responded with around 60 firefighters and eight fire engines from stations including Paddington, North Kensington and Euston. The blaze was brought under control by 12.36pm, one hour after it was first reported.

In a statement, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust said: “St Mary’s Hospital is currently managing a small, contained fire in a linen room on the ground floor of the Clarence wing building. London Fire Brigade are on site and the fire is out.

“As a precaution, we have temporarily moved patients and staff from wards and other areas affected by smoke. No other buildings on the St Mary’s Hospital site are affected.

A fire has broken out at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, as dozens of patients and staff were evacuated. | In Pictures via Getty Images

“All other services – including A&E and planned care – continue this afternoon, though we are closely monitoring the situation. Patients should continue to attend the hospital unless they hear from us directly. We ask people to bear with us until this situation is resolved and ensure that all roads are kept clear.”

