Fire in Birmingham today: 'Traffic backing up' and 'tram lines diverted' in UK city centre as blaze breaks out in building
A huge fire has broken out at an office building in Birmingham city centre this afternoon. Emergency services are currently at the scene.
One user posted on X: “Fire in Birmingham, on Colmore Row. Tram lines stopped either side. Traffic backing up. Smoke still coming out the roof but not as bad. Can't see through the glass how deep the fire goes”.
Transport for West Midlands also posted on X that buses have been diverted. It says: “City Centre buses are unable to access Colmore Row due to a building fire. #Birmingham Services entering the city via Snow Hill Queensway will do a U-turn and exit the city via the same route.
“Bus stops on Colmore Row area can not be served. Plan Ahead.”
It is not yet known what has caused the fire.