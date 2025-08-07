Fire in Rochdale: Large fire erupts near Jermyn Street with emergency services on the scene
A huge fire has erupted in Rochdale with emergency services on the scene.
A large fire has broken out on Jermyn Street in Rochdale this evening (Thursday 7 August). Emergency services on the scene.
A user has posted a video of the huge blaze on Facebook. In the video large amounts of black smoke can be seen billowing into the sky.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow.
