Five retired police officers have been arrested as part of an investigation into the sexual exploitation of a teenage girl in Manchester during the 1960s.

The arrests follow months of detailed inquiries after a woman came forward with allegations that she was abused by multiple men when she was under the age of 16.

Some of the suspects are believed to have been members of GMP’s former 'VICE squad', a specialist unit based at the old Collyhurst police station, which was tasked at the time with safeguarding sex workers in the city.

Three of the arrests were made last month following the execution of warrants in Bolton, Bury, and Trafford. The remaining two suspects were taken into custody earlier this month.

The men, aged between 73 and 81, have been questioned on suspicion of sexual offences and misconduct. All five have been released on conditional bail while the investigation continues.

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police said: “We’ve arrested five retired former GMP officers as part of an investigation into the sexual exploitation of a girl in Manchester in the 1960s."

"The arrests were made after months of detailed enquiries to identify suspects from allegations made by a woman, who was younger than 16 at the time when the offending began."

The woman, now an adult, is being supported by specialist officers and partner agencies. She has been kept updated on the progress of the investigation.

Assistant Chief Constable Steph Parker praised the survivor’s bravery: “We commend the woman’s courage for coming forward and supporting this investigation. We do not underestimate how difficult it is for her to relive details of this horrendous abuse decades on from the time it was happening.”

“I’m sure the public will be as troubled as I am that five former officers are suspected of being involved in the abuse of a woman when she was a vulnerable child and adult who needed their protection.”

“No abuser is immune from justice and time is no barrier. The GMP of today is absolutely committed to ensuring victims are listened to and supported, regardless of who’s committed these offences and how long ago it occurred.”

“Our investigation will go to all necessary lengths to uncover the full facts of these allegations and to ensure any offenders are rightly brought to justice.”

Anyone with information related to the case is urged to contact police on 101, quoting Operation Salvador.