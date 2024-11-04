A theme park loved by generations of children has shut - with immediate effect.

Flambards, which is just outside Helston in Cornwall, has posted a message on its website and Facebook page announcing the sad news.

The statement says: “It is with great regret we have to announce Flambards Theme Park will close its doors permanently with immediate effect. This difficult decision was reached only after all possible avenues had been exhausted and we fully recognise the impact of this closure on the local community and the sense of loss that it may bring,

“Despite significant and ongoing investment since its rescue from closure in 2012 by the current owners, rising costs and a steady decline in visitor numbers have made the park’s operation and further investment unsustainable. Over the years, Flambards has strived to evolve, overcoming numerous challenges to continue bringing joy to families and visitors from across the region.

“Unfortunately, this year saw the retirement of several older thrill rides, as the increasing difficulty of sourcing specialised parts and maintenance expertise became insurmountable.

“Additionally, the much-loved Victorian Village exhibition now requires extensive remedial work; it will remain closed while we investigate alternative options to preserve and honour this unique collection.

“Flambards has been a cherished destination for generations, and it is with a heavy heart that we bid farewell. To our loyal supporters and dedicated team, who have given their unwavering commitment through difficult times, we extend our sincerest gratitude. Thank you for making Flambards a special place.”

The statement said that the while the theme park is shutting, indoor play centre Ferdi’s Funland will reopen as a standalone attraction on November 17.

Flambards opened in 1976, then called Cornwall Aero Park, and started with a range of aircraft, models and exhibitions. In 1984, a mock-up version of a bomb-ravaged street during the Second World War called “Britain in the Blitz” was opened, which paved the way for a “living history”-style permanent exhibit of Victorian-style shops and streets.

The park added rides and a go-kart track as the years went by.