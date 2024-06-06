Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular family theme park has sent a warning to parents that the site will be temprarily closed this summer

Flambards in Cornwall is due to close its doors for “updates” from Monday, June 10. It is due to reopen its doors on Monday, July 1.

The park has said that four rides in the popular theme park will be closing later this month. The Thunderbolt, Sky Swinger, SkyForce and The Hornet Rollercoaster are all due to be removed from the site.

The theme park operator said that the decision has been taken due to a shortage of specialise machine parts. Bosses said that the ongoing shortage has made operating the park “increasingly challenging”. A spokesperson from Flambards said on social media that customers’ health and safety was being prioritised in the move. They said: "This decision was not made lightly and we understand that these rides have been favourites for many of our guests over the years, however the ongoing shortage of specialist parts has made the maintenance increasingly challenging for these rides, and the safety of our guests is and always will be our top priority.

"We recognise that the removal of these rides will affect the experience for our thrill-seeking visitors. In light of this, we have adjusted our pricing to reflect these changes and this will now be £14.95 per visitor with those under 95cm remaining free of charge.