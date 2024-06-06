Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Somerset House added the likes of Danalogue, Ashaine White and Nia Smith to their curated season of summer concerts in July 2024 - who’s been added?

Somerset House is gearing up for another Summer Series with American Express returns this July; a staple of London's summer calendar, brings together recent musical highlights and established acts from around the world for 11 nights once again.

After the recent announcement of headlining acts, Somerset House is now unveiling the impressive array of support acts joining the stage. From rising stars to established talents, these artists promise to deliver unforgettable performances alongside headliners like Pip Millett, Corinne Bailey Rae, Smino, and more.

[Top L-R] Our Girl and Danalogue are among the new names added as supports for Somerset House's Summer Series, due to kick off in July 2024 (Credit: Somerset House/Katie Silvester/Anna Mitchell)

In addition to the music, festival-goers can enjoy additional activations, including American Express Unsigned, a free live music event featuring unsigned artists Kianja, Ben Kidson, Megzz and Riya Gahder. Plus, foodies can indulge in street food from KERB and enjoy tapas and cocktails at the Somerset House Terrace Bar with San Miguel.

Since its inception, the Somerset House Summer Series with American Express has provided a platform for influential artists while supporting breakthrough acts. This year's support acts follow in the footsteps of past performers like Kojey Radical, Little Simz, Jess Glynne, alt-J and Wolf Alice.

Somerset House Summer Series with American Express 2024: current lineups

11 July 2024: Pip Millett - Nia Smith

14 July 2024: Corinne Bailey Rae Presents Black Rainbows - Ashaine White

15 July 2024: Smino – Dawn Richard

16 July 2024: The Amazons - Yonaka

17 July 2024: Hania Rani - Danalogue

18 July 2024: The Big Moon - Our Girl

19 July 2024: Cory Henry - Corto.Alto

20 July 2024: Hak Baker – Bel Cobain And Heartless Crew B2b With Toddla T

