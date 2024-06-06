Somerset House Summer Series 2024: Corinne Bailey Rae support announced and more - current lineup
and live on Freeview channel 276
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Somerset House is gearing up for another Summer Series with American Express returns this July; a staple of London's summer calendar, brings together recent musical highlights and established acts from around the world for 11 nights once again.
After the recent announcement of headlining acts, Somerset House is now unveiling the impressive array of support acts joining the stage. From rising stars to established talents, these artists promise to deliver unforgettable performances alongside headliners like Pip Millett, Corinne Bailey Rae, Smino, and more.
The series kicks off on July 11 with R&B sensation Pip Millett, supported by South London soul star Nia Smith, while rising UK music star Ashaine White supporting Corinne Bailey Rae and Dawn Richard will bring her unique style to the stage as support for Smino, followed by YONAKA joining festival favourites The Amazons.
Those performances are complemented later in the season by Polish pianist Hania Rani, joined by multi-disciplinary musician Danalogue, while indie-pop heroines Big Moon will be supported by London-based trio Our Girl. Scottish composer corto.alto will support Cory Henry, followed by East-London grime troubadour Hak Baker supported by Bel Cobain and Heartless Crew back to back with platinum-selling producer & DJ Toddla T.
In addition to the music, festival-goers can enjoy additional activations, including American Express Unsigned, a free live music event featuring unsigned artists Kianja, Ben Kidson, Megzz and Riya Gahder. Plus, foodies can indulge in street food from KERB and enjoy tapas and cocktails at the Somerset House Terrace Bar with San Miguel.
Since its inception, the Somerset House Summer Series with American Express has provided a platform for influential artists while supporting breakthrough acts. This year's support acts follow in the footsteps of past performers like Kojey Radical, Little Simz, Jess Glynne, alt-J and Wolf Alice.
Somerset House Summer Series with American Express 2024: current lineups
- 11 July 2024: Pip Millett - Nia Smith
- 14 July 2024: Corinne Bailey Rae Presents Black Rainbows - Ashaine White
- 15 July 2024: Smino – Dawn Richard
- 16 July 2024: The Amazons - Yonaka
- 17 July 2024: Hania Rani - Danalogue
- 18 July 2024: The Big Moon - Our Girl
- 19 July 2024: Cory Henry - Corto.Alto
- 20 July 2024: Hak Baker – Bel Cobain And Heartless Crew B2b With Toddla T
Are there still tickets to see any of the events at the Somerset House Summer Series 2024?
Tickets are still available for several performances as part of the Somerset House Summer Series 2024; for a full list of options you can visit Ticketmaster for terms and conditions or to book your tickets from today.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.