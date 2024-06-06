Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Festival Republic, the organisers of the Leeds and Reading Festivals, have teamed up with Just Vote and are offering the chance for festival tickets for voters.

The 2024 General Election is a little under a month away, with leaders from all political parties undertaking a touring circuit that would put even the most DIY punk act to shame. But for all the debates and political discourse that is taking place, there’s still some trepidation amongst young voters about going to the polls on July 4 2024.

This is why Festival Republic, the promoters behind the Leeds and Reading Festivals, have partnered up with Just Vote for the “Crash The Party” campaign, providing free tickets as competition prizes for registered voters.

Melvin Benn, Festival Republic's Managing Director, believes the campaign hopefully demonstrates the importance of youth voices being heard in the election and views music festivals as a platform for positive change; “Reading & Leeds are among the country’s biggest gatherings of young people and sit at the very heart of our youth culture… it is vital that their voices be heard at the general election."

Several UK music festivals are teaming up with Just Vote ahead of the 2024 General Election - offering young voters a chance to win tickets to this year's events as long as they vote (Credit: Getty Images)

Those sentiments were also echoed by Just Vote founder Dale Vince, who has stressed the influence of the UK music scene in mobilising young voters and calls on musicians to support voter registration and turnout.

"This is the most important general election of our lifetime, and the UK music scene has immense cultural influence which can mobilise young people to make their voice heard on 4 July… Artists playing these festivals – if you see this please get involved and help."

Leeds and Reading Festival 2024 are joined by a number of other festivals, including Glastonbury Festival which takes place a week before the general election; the festival is also set to run a competition for tickets and will host an interactive 'Crash the Party' installation to promote voting.

How can I enter the competition to win Leeds and Reading Festival 2024 tickets?

To get tickets, individuals need to be registered to vote in the UK general election on July 4. Festival Republic, the organiser of Reading & Leeds festivals, is providing free tickets as competition prizes for those who are registered to vote.

Participants can likely enter the competition through the Just Vote platform or by following specific instructions provided by the Festival Republic closer to the event date.

Do I have to attend a polling station in order to vote?

No - you can vote by post if things are a little busy around that time (we know there are festivals underway, don’t worry).

Alex Nelson has provided details previously about how those wishing to vote by post can apply to undertake such a task, but be warned - if you want to apply for a postal vote online, you must apply by 5pm on 19 June 2024.