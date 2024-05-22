Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Speculation is rife that the next general election could take place as soon as July

Rishi Sunak has announced a general election on 4 July, with polls indicating a potential win for Labour over the Tories. The Prime Minister declared the early summer polling date in a statement from Downing Street.

Speculation had intensified in Westminster earlier in the dayas Cabinet ministers were hastily convened for an unusually timed meeting.

Among them, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps and Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron cut short foreign trips to attend the session, fuelling anticipation of an impending announcement.

With Sunak’s announcement of a general election, the importance of understanding how to register to vote has renewed relevance.

By registering to vote, individuals can participate in the democratic process, ensuring their voices are heard and their opinions considered by elected representatives - every vote counts towards shaping policies, electing leaders and influencing the direction of the nation.

Who is eligible to vote?

Before delving into the registration process, it's essential to understand who is eligible to vote in the UK. To register, you must meet the following criteria:

Age: You must be at least 18 years old on the day of the election. You can register to vote and join the electoral register at the age of 16 in England, and 14 in Scotland and Wales, but will not be able to physically vote until you are 18.

You must be at least 18 years old on the day of the election. You can register to vote and join the electoral register at the age of 16 in England, and 14 in Scotland and Wales, but will not be able to physically vote until you are 18. Residency: You must be a British citizen, a qualifying Commonwealth citizen, or a citizen of the Republic of Ireland. You must also be a resident at an address in the UK (or a British citizen living abroad who has been registered to vote in the UK in the last 15 years).

You must be a British citizen, a qualifying Commonwealth citizen, or a citizen of the Republic of Ireland. You must also be a resident at an address in the UK (or a British citizen living abroad who has been registered to vote in the UK in the last 15 years). Not disqualified: Individuals who are currently serving a prison sentence or have been found guilty of certain electoral offences within the past five years are disqualified from voting.

For more information on exactly who is eligible to vote (including in Scotland and Wales), head to gov.uk/register-to-vote

Am I already registered?

If you previously registered to vote at your address and have voted in previous elections, you're likely already registered to vote. You will be automatically re-registered and do not need to do anything.

if you've changed address, you'll need to update your voter registration with your new address, which ensures that you're registered to vote in the correct constituency and can receive the appropriate ballot papers for your new area.

If you’re still unsure and want some peace of mind, many electoral authorities offer online voter registration status checkers on their websites. Visit the website of your local Electoral Registration Office or the government's official voter registration website and enter your details to check your registration status.

You can also contact your local Electoral Registration Office directly by phone and inquire about your registration status. They will be able to provide you with the information you need.

If you've received a polling card for previous elections, it's a good indicator that you're already registered to vote, but keep in mind that not receiving a polling card doesn't necessarily mean you're not registered, as cards can sometimes be lost or delayed in the post.

How to register to vote

The process of registering to vote in the UK is straightforward and can be completed online, by post or through specific government services.

Online registration (typically takes five minutes)

Visit the government's registration website: Access the official government website for voter registration. This can be found at: gov.uk/register-to-vote

Access the official government website for voter registration. This can be found at: gov.uk/register-to-vote Provide personal details: You will need to provide personal information, including your full name, address, date of birth, and National Insurance number.

You will need to provide personal information, including your full name, address, date of birth, and National Insurance number. Verify identity: To verify your identity, you may need to provide additional details such as your passport or driving licence number.

To verify your identity, you may need to provide additional details such as your passport or driving licence number. Submit application: Once you have completed the form, submit your application online.

Postal registration

Obtain a registration form: Download a voter registration form from the Electoral Commission's website or request one by contacting your local Electoral Registration Office.

Download a voter registration form from the Electoral Commission's website or request one by contacting your local Electoral Registration Office. Complete the form: Fill in the required details accurately, including your name, address, date of birth, and National Insurance number.

Fill in the required details accurately, including your name, address, date of birth, and National Insurance number. Provide proof of identity (if required): If you are registering for the first time, you may need to provide copies of documents to verify your identity.

If you are registering for the first time, you may need to provide copies of documents to verify your identity. Send the form: Once completed, mail the form to your local Electoral Registration Office. The address will be provided on the form.

Alternative methods

If you are unable to register online or by post, you can register by:

Telephone: Contact your local Electoral Registration Office for assistance over the phone.

Contact your local Electoral Registration Office for assistance over the phone. In Person: Visit your local Electoral Registration Office and complete the registration process in person.

For more information on how to register to vote (including in Scotland and Wales), head to gov.uk/register-to-vote

How do I register for a postal vote?

Registering for a postal vote is a similarly straightforward process, and you can You can download a postal vote application form from the website of your local Electoral Registration Office or the Electoral Commission's website.

You’ll need to fill in the required details accurately on the postal vote application form, and indicate the reason why you are unable to vote in person at a polling station on election day, such as work commitments, disability or being away on holiday.

Once you have completed the application form, sign and date it to confirm that the information provided is accurate and true, and submit the completed postal vote application form to your local Electoral Registration Office by post. The address will be provided on the form.

After submitting your application, you should receive confirmation from your Electoral Registration Office once your postal vote registration has been processed.

Things to remember

It's crucial to register to vote before the deadline. For general elections, the deadline is typically around two weeks before the polling day. At the time of writing, the date for the next general election has not been officially confirmed. We’ll update this article as and when more information becomes available.

If you move house or change your name, you need to update your voter registration details. You can do this online or by contacting your local Electoral Registration Office.

British citizens living abroad can register as overseas voters if they meet certain criteria. They can vote in UK general elections and referendums for up to 15 years after they were last registered to vote in the UK.

Students can register to vote at both their term-time address and their home address. However, they can only vote once in any election.

Will I need ID?

Come the day of the vote itself, you will need to take a form of ID with you to the polling station if you want to cast your vote.

In April 2022 MPs passed a new law making voter ID mandatory. The move was highly controversial, with widespread concerns that many could find themselves disenfranchised because they do not own ID.

The full list of eligible ID is as follows:

A passport issued by the UK, any Channel Island, Isle of Man, a British Overseas Territory, a European Economic Area (EEA) state or a Commonwealth country

A driving licence issued by the UK, any Channel Island, Isle of Man, a British Overseas Territory, or a European Economic Area (EEA) state

A disabled person’s bus pass

An Oyster 60+ card

A freedom pass

A Scottish National Entitlement Card

A 60 and over Welsh concessionary travel card

A disabled person’s Welsh concessionary travel card

A senior smartpass issued in Northern Ireland

A registered blind smartpass or blind person’s smartpass issued in Northern Ireland

A War disablement smart pass issued in Northern Ireland

A 60+ smartpass issued in Northern Ireland

A half fare smartpass issued in Northern Ireland

An identity card bearing the Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram (a PASS card)

A biometric immigration document

A Ministry of Defence form 90 (defence identity card)

A national identity card issued by an EEA state

An electoral identity card issued in Northern Ireland

An anonymous elector’s document

If you do not own any of the IDs that are on the approved list then you will be able to apply for a free voter authority certificate (VAC), which will be issued by your local council.