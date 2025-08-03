Fourth body found near Whitby in four days, say North Yorkshire Police
Police have confirmed that a woman’s body was discovered below cliffs near the car park in Sandsend, near Whitby.
The call was made at 11am yesterday and the woman’s body was recovered at 12.55pm, say police, with the area reopened at 2.15pm.
The woman was in her 50s and from the area. Police have not named her but are supporting her family.
The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report is being prepared for the coroner.
It follows two bodies being found below Whitby Abbey on Wednesday, and another body being discovered there on Thursday. Police say there is no connection between them.
Witnesses to the incident or anyone with information that could assist officers, are urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 12250143585.
