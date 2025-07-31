Whitby Abbey: Man and woman found dead on rocks beneath cliffs in Yorkshire - witnesses asked to contact police
The bodies of a man and a woman have been airlifted from beneath the cliffs at Whitby Abbey. A member of the public saw the pair on the rocks at about 19:15 BST on Wednesday, North Yorkshire Police said.
The coastguard then recovered them by helicopter at 20:24, before paramedics confirmed their deaths. The force has launched a sudden deaths investigation and has been working to find their next of kin.
Witnesses or anyone with information have been asked to contact police. Whitby Abbey was a 7th-century Christian monastery that later became a Benedictine abbey. The abbey church was situated overlooking the North Sea on the East Cliff above Whitby in North Yorkshire.
