Whitby Abbey: Man and woman found dead on rocks beneath cliffs in Yorkshire - witnesses asked to contact police

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

2 minutes ago
A man and a woman have been found dead beneath cliffs near a tourist spot in the UK.

The bodies of a man and a woman have been airlifted from beneath the cliffs at Whitby Abbey. A member of the public saw the pair on the rocks at about 19:15 BST on Wednesday, North Yorkshire Police said.

The coastguard then recovered them by helicopter at 20:24, before paramedics confirmed their deaths. The force has launched a sudden deaths investigation and has been working to find their next of kin.

A man and a woman have been found dead beneath cliffs near a tourist spot in the UK. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)
A man and a woman have been found dead beneath cliffs near a tourist spot in the UK. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Witnesses or anyone with information have been asked to contact police. Whitby Abbey was a 7th-century Christian monastery that later became a Benedictine abbey. The abbey church was situated overlooking the North Sea on the East Cliff above Whitby in North Yorkshire.

The ruins of Whitby Abbey crown a clifftop over the historic fishing port of Whitby. It is a popular tourist spot.

