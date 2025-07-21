A British holidaymaker, 19, has died following a horror fall at Ibiza Rocks just days after a Scottish tourist fell to his death at the same hotel.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tourist died instantly in the fall at the four-star Ibiza Rocks Hotel where a Scots holidaymaker lost his life just a fortnight ago. Two ambulances were sent to the scene but paramedics say there was nothing they could do to save him.

The tragedy, which is being investigated by police, occurred just after midnight. A spokesman for the Civil Guard confirmed this morning: “We are investigating the death of a 19-year-old British man at a hotel in San Antonio in Ibiza.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The alarm was raised around 12.40am this morning. Our officers were sent to the scene but the man in question was already dead by the time help arrived.

A British holidaymaker, 19, has died following a horror fall at Ibiza Rocks just days after a Scottish tourist fell to his death at the same hotel. (Photo: Ibiza Rocks/Facebook) | Ibiza Rocks/Facebook

“The fall was from the third floor of the hotel to an outside part of the complex. Court officials authorised the removal of his body at 2.40am this morning.

“The fall could be accidental based on the early information obtained from cameras but as part of the investigation possible witnesses will need to be located and interviewed. The results of the post-mortem will also be important to the investigation.” It is not yet clear if the teenage Brit was holidaying with friends or family and whether he fell from his room or another part of the hotel.

Ibiza Rocks, where the latest tragedy has occurred, is the same one where a Scots holidaymaker fell to his death on July 7. Evan Thomson, 26, from Aberdeen, was on holiday with pals celebrating his birthday. Paramedics were called to the scene but could do nothing to save him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ibiza Rocks said in a statement: “We are deeply shocked and devastated by the recent incidents that have tragically occurred. Our priority is to support those affected and their loved ones during this incredibly difficult time, and to fully assist the authorities with their investigations.

“The safety and wellbeing of our guests has, and always will remain, our highest priority. Given the seriousness of the situation and out of respect for those involved, we believe it is right to pause our advertised events programme at this time. All customers will be informed directly by email”.