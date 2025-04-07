Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you are looking for a party holiday this year full of vibes, music, drinks, and parties all night long - then here is a guide of the world’s best party hotels.

NationalWorld has put together a guide of the world’s best party hotels - and what makes them a top choice if you are looking to book a party holiday for 2025. The hotels featured are in some of the most buzzing, vibrant destinations in the world that are known to host wild parties including Dubai and Ibiza.

Listed below are the hotels that are the best for those party vibes this year.

1. FIVE LUXE - Dubai

This hotel is a prime beachfront destination with 382 stylish rooms, 116 opulent residences, multiple dining and nightlife venues, a 14,000 sq ft private beach with live entertainment, ReFIVE Spa, a7,000 sq gym, and a dedicated kids club and pool. The hotel has high-energy weekly events like brunches and ladies’ nights across all venues to lively pool parties at Pacha Pool.

The hotel regularly hosts the biggest superstars, including names like Lost Frequencies, Kungs, Robin Schulz, and more. The entire property also showcases sweeping sea-views and glittering sights of the Arabian Gulf, Ain Dubai and Palm Jumeirah. In 2025, FIVE LUXE was verified with Forbes Travel Guide’s Responsible Hospitality badge and was shortlisted in two prestigious categories at the BBC Good Food Middle East Awards-Staycation Experience and Top-Voted Hotel of the Year.

FIVE LUXE, Dubai. (Photo: Jukebox PR) | Jukebox PR

2. Hotel Riu Santa Fe - Mexico

The hotel features lots of bars and themed parties. The pools are all infinity and look out over the Pacific. This 24h all-inclusive hotel in Los Cabos gives you free WiFi, a varied gastronomic offer, fun entertainment programmes and the exclusive service the brand is known for. And, you'll find plenty of fun thanks to the RIU POOL PARTY events, a series of lively parties by the pool with music and live shows, for adults-only.

3. Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel - Ibiza, Spain

This is the crown jewel of party hotels. Located in Playa d’en Bossa, it’s famous for its open-air club hosting world-class DJs like David Guetta and Calvin Harris. The hotel itself is a party hub with poolside events, luxurious rooms (some with DJ booths), and direct access to the island’s nightlife. It’s pricey, but it’s the gold standard for Ibiza’s legendary scene.

4. Quayside Village Hotel - Kavos, Greece

In Corfu’s party capital, this hotel is all about pool parties and beachside fun. Weekly events like Champagne Sessions and Baywatch-themed bashes keep the energy high, with live DJs and a 24/7 bar. It’s affordable and perfect if you want a wild, no-frills Greek island experience.

5. Bora Bora - St. Paul’s Bay, Malta

This newer hotel brings Ibiza-style partying to Malta at a lower cost. Think free-flowing drinks, poolside DJs, and a wristband that unlocks access to nearby beach clubs like Medasia Playa. It’s a hotspot for a younger crowd looking for sun, music, and a good time.

Bora Bora, Malta. (Photo: Bora Bora Ibiza Malta/Facebook) | Bora Bora Ibiza Malta/Facebook

6. Sunny Beach Club - Sunny Beach, Bulgaria

Located near Bulgaria’s nightlife epicenter, this hotel offers a bohemian twist with hammocks, cocktails, and poolside DJs. It’s steps from the beach and close to the strip’s best clubs, making it a solid pick for budget-conscious partygoers.

7. FIVE Palm Jumeirah - Dubai

Located at Dubai’s iconic Palm Jumeirah, FIVE Palm Jumeirah features unparalleled luxury hospitality, exceptional dining, live entertainment, and dynamic energy. Set against the breathtaking panorama of the Insta-famous, 150-meter private beach-Beach by FIVE, the hotel boasts 470 exquisitely designed rooms, suites and villas.

With an array of award-winning dining venues, day-to-night beach and pool parties at Dubai’s most-photographed Social Pool, and the resort’s legendary nightlife scene, FIVE Palm Jumeirah curates immersive experiences for discerning global travellers. And when it’s time for rejuvenation, ReFIVE Spa offers revitalising treatments and therapies.

FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. (Photo: Jukebox PR) | Jukebox PR

8. W Miami - Miami, USA

Smack in downtown Miami, this hotel’s got a 15th-floor rooftop pool with skyline views and DJs spinning all day. The WET Deck parties are notorious, and the nightlife spills into nearby South Beach clubs. Rooms are chic, starting around $250/night, and the vibe screams sexy, urban escape.

9. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Las Vegas, USA

Vegas royalty. The Rehab pool party is a summer legend, and the casino keeps the energy going 24/7. Live music, nightclubs like Vanity, and a rockstar aesthetic make it a nonstop thrill. Rooms start at $150-$300/night—affordable for the chaos you get.

Adults-only, this all-inclusive in the Hotel Zone is Spring Break for grown-ups. Foam parties, swim-up bars, and nightly club vibes keep it buzzing. Packages start at $200-$300/person/night.