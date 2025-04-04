Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you’re looking to go to a music festival this year in a holiday hotspot - then look no further.

This is a guide of the best music festivals taking place this year in Europe, from Malta, to Croatia, to even here in the UK. There are plenty to choose from but listed below are the top ones to attend.

Sunice Festival - Winter Edition

Sunice Festival 2025 brings a stunning mix of travel, culture and music to St. Moritz in the Swiss Alps. It is a breathtaking four-day escape to the world renowned winter paradise of St. Moritz, 1,800 meters up in the Swiss Alps. This mix of music, winter sports, luxury lifestyle and adventure takes place from 17 - 20 April. A range of tickets from GA to VIP and exclusive hospitality packages are available now.

First wave headliners include: Alex Wann, Argy, CamelPhat, Jaden Bojsen, Levi, Lilly Palmer, Marten Lou, Mason Collective, Reinier Zonneveld, Rivo and Shimza.

Terminal V Festival

The famously high-octane thrills of Terminal V Festival are returning to Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Centre and Showground on the Easter Bank Holiday Weekend of Saturday 19th and Sunday 20th April 2025. With more than 100 world-class acts, six specially designed stages and 20,000 people per day - everything about Terminal V is supersized, which is why it is one of the most celebrated and largest techno festivals in Europe.

Artists Include: 999999999, AK Sports, AZYR, Bad Boombox, Blawan, Brutalismus 3000, Charlie Sparks x Parfait, Dax J x Daria Kosolova, Deborah De Luca, DJ Hyperdrive, Funk Tribu, and more

Sunny Side Malta

Sunny Side Festival 2025 is the ultimate blend of music, culture, and travel and it returns to the gorgeous island of Malta on 16-18th May 2025. This world-class mix of rising stars, legends, and cutting-edge talents from across the house and techno spectrum.

Artists include: CARISTA, Dungeon Meat, Felipe Valenzuela, Hamish & Toby, Harry Mccanna, Magda, Margaret Dygas, Maxime DB, Sam Bangura, Sonja Moonear and many more.

Upclose Festival

Upclose, the newest festival by Awakenings and an ode to the dance floor, captures the raw essence of dance floor culture: sweaty, steamy, and intimate, where the front row feels like the only row and every beat connects the crowd. Building on the incredible momentum of its first, sold-out, edition, this year’s festival dives even deeper into the progressive and niche edges of techno, curating an experience for those who live and breathe this side of the genre. It is taking place 17-18 May.

Artists Include: 999999999, Ben Klock, BIIA, Carl Cox, DJ EZ, Joseph Capriati b2b Jamie Jones, Kobosil, Sara Landry, Traumer & more

MOGA Caparica

The upcoming edition of MOGA Caparica is scheduled for May 28th to June 1st, 2025, at Praia da Morena. The boutique electronic music event that originated in Essaouira, Morocco, in 2016 is back for its 5th edition, set to welcome up to 28,000 attendee’s. Inspired by Atlantic vibes, it aims to connect people through dance, music, and cross-cultural experiences. In 2021, MOGA expanded to Portugal, hosting its first edition on the beautiful beaches of Costa da Caparica, just 20 minutes from Lisbon.

Artists Include: Agoria, Arapu, Blond:ish, Dan Ghenacia, DJ Harvey, DJ Tennis, Jamie Jones, Jennifer Loveless, Luciano, Richy Ahmed, Sainte Vie (Live), Seth Troxler, Shimza, Traumer & more

Hideout Festival

As 2025 marks Hideout’s 15th year, it returns with a fresh new look yet retains a contemporary but accessible feel that reflects the festival itself. This non-stop five-day party marathon plays out across the legendary Zrce Beach on five bespoke stages with cutting-edge production and a famously energetic crowd. Musically, new levels will be set with another unmatched mix of names from across the house, garage, electro, techno and drum & bass spectrum as new stars, pioneering legends, and global favourites all line up. It takes place from 22 to 26 June.

Artists Include: Alan Fitzpatrick, AK Sports, Azyr, Benga, Bou, Bubble Love (Ross From Friends), Camo & Krooked, Charlie Sparks, Diffrent, Dr Dubplate, East End Dubs, Eats Everything, and more.

Awakenings Festival

For over 27 years, Awakenings has been a bucket list experience for true techno enthusiasts. Awakenings welcomes around 300,000 visitors annually and has remained at the forefront of the techno scene since its inception in 1997. It will take place from 11 to 13 July.

Artists Include: Azyr, Ben Böhmer, Ben Klock, Benwal, Carl Cox, Charlotte de Witte, Chris Stussy, DJ Rush, Funk Tribu, Marrøn, Miss Monique, The Martinez Brothers, 999999999 and more

Terminal V Croatia

Terminal V, known for pulling out all the stops when it comes to production, returns to Croatia in the Summer with cutting-edge light and sound across The Garden Resort’s Barbarella’s, the more secluded Olive Grove, the epic Main Stage and Beach Stage. The Garden Resort is a natural hideaway with a sweeping bay, glistening Adriatic sea and the chance to dance in incredible conditions. The festival will also host daily boat parties and late night afterparties, running until sunrise. It takes place from 17 to 21 July.

Artists Include: 999999999, Anfisa Letyago, Ben Sims, Dax J, Ellen Allien, Hector Oaks, Kettama, Kobosil, Mall Grab, VTSS

Reggaeland

Reggae Land 2025 is set to be a vibrant celebration of reggae music and Caribbean culture, taking place on Saturday, August 2nd, and Sunday, August 3rd, 2025, at The Milton Keynes National Bowl. Over the years the festival has featured performances from renowned artists, including Gyptian, Chronixx, and Capleton, promising an unforgettable experience for reggae enthusiasts.

Les Plages Électroniques

After three sold-out days in 2024 with 60,000 attendees, 90 artists and performers, and countless hours of live music still resonating on the beach of the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, the Les Pages Electronique has unveiled the first names for its line-up—all set to perform on the festival's Main Stage. It takes place 8 to 10 August.

Artists Include: Charlotte De Witte, Eric Prydz, Peggy Gou, Tiësto, Booba, Luidji, Francis Mercier, Jersey, Kungs, Purple Disco Machine and more

Mysteryland

Mysteryland is a colourful collaboration of artists, DJs and creatives, considered to be the leading electronic music festival in The Netherlands. Situated in between sparkling ponds, rivers, and forestry hills of the Floriade terrain near Amsterdam, the festival welcomes more than 125,000 attendees from over 100 nationalities. The festival covers all genres within the spectrum of electronic music. It takes place from 22 to 24 August.

Artists include: Adriatique, Eric Prydz, Fisher, Hardwell, Oliver Heldens, Indira Paganotto, Marlon Hoffstadt, Patrick Mason & more

NIBIRII Festival

NIBIRII Festival, promoted by the iconic Bootshaus Cologne, is Germany's most essential weekender for GOA, Techno, and D&B fans, returning on August 22–24, 2025. With 60,000 people and over 100 acts, it will take place on over four stages across three days at the stunning Dürener Badesee in Düren.

Artists include: Andy C, Delta Heavy, Bou + B Live 247, Camo & Krooked, Friction, Harriet Jaxxon, Andromedik, Reaper, A Little Sound, 1991, & Arcando.

BEONIX Festival

The highly anticipated BEONIX Festival returns to Cyprus this September, bringing a stellar lineup of electronic music talent to the island. Set to take place at the ETKO venue in Limassol, BEONIX continues to cement its reputation as a must-attend event for electronic music lovers. Despite being a relatively young festival – this marks only its fourth edition – BEONIX has already made waves in the electronic music industry. It takes place 19 to 21 September.

Artists Include: Adriatique, Anfisa Letyago, Dubfire, Avision, Carlo Lio, David Moreno, James Zabiela, LNTX, Saraga, Spartaque, Tania Vulcano, Xavi Emparan, and Yulia Niko