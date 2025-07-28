Alicante Airport Spain: Brit, 48, dies at popular Spanish airport after collapsing in departure lounge from burst varicose vein
Angela McTier, from Blantyre in Lanarkshire, was travelling to Alicante airport in a taxi after her holiday when she suffered a burst varicose vein, resulting in severe blood loss. The 48 year old made it to the airport but collapsed in the departure lounge.
Despite emergency treatment, she passed away at the scene on Tuesday July 22. Her daughter, Michelle Hilston, told STV that her mum had been working to get healthier so she could see her granddaughters grow up.
The 24 year old said: "My mum watched the grandkids at least two nights every week and always looked forward to them coming over. I'm heartbroken for my two girls who have just lost that special relationship with her.
“If there's one thing my mum loved, it was going on holiday, she thrived over there and this particular holiday to La Mata she just kept saying how amazing it was, it was her best holiday and she'd felt so well and couldn't wait to bring the grandkids over. She was due to go away with me and my two toddlers next month as well."
A Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office spokesperson said: "We are supporting the family of a British woman who died in Spain." A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist with the expenses of bringing Angela home and covering her funeral costs.
