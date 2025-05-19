A man who acted as a go-between in the theft of a £4.75 million solid gold toilet from Blenheim Palace has avoided jail after being handed a suspended sentence.

Frederick Doe, 37, also known as Frederick Sines, was sentenced to 21 months’ imprisonment suspended for two years at Oxford Crown Court on Monday. He was also ordered to complete 240 hours of unpaid work.

The fully functioning 18-carat gold toilet, created by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, was stolen in the early hours of 14 September 2019, just hours after a glamorous launch event at the Oxfordshire estate, the birthplace of Sir Winston Churchill. The artwork was a centrepiece of an exhibition and had been plumbed in for public use.

Doe, of Winkfield, Windsor, Berkshire, was found guilty in March of conspiracy to transfer criminal property. During the trial, prosecutors argued he was involved in the disposal of the gold after it was stolen. None of the toilet has been recovered, and it is believed the sculpture was melted down or broken up and sold soon after the heist.

Rejecting the suggestion that Doe was a key figure in the conspiracy, Judge Ian Pringle KC said: “You were, at best, a middle man who was targeted by James Sheen as you knew people in Hatton Garden because of your knowledge of valuable watches.”

The judge added: “Those responsible for this audacious heist, five individuals could be seen on CCTV, were clearly intent on disposing of their ill-gotten gains quickly – one of them was James Sheen and he knew you.”

“He clearly knew you had business connections, legitimate business connections with the Hatton Garden area in London. You foolishly agreed to assist him.”

Judge Pringle acknowledged Doe did not expect any financial reward: “You agreed to assist Mr Sheen without any hope or expectation of a reward for yourself. You do things for people as favour without any expectation of reward for yourself.”

He concluded: “You no doubt, for the last five-and-a-half years, regret doing for James Sheen every day since your arrest.”