Five more police officers have allegedly placed bets on the timing of the General Election, the Gambling Commission has found.

This comes a week after a protection officer guarding the prime minister was arrested for allegedly placing a bet on the date.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “We previously confirmed the arrest of a Met officer on Monday June 17 for misconduct in public office in relation to bets placed on the timing of the General Election. The officer – a police constable from the royalty and specialist protection command – is on restricted duties.

“It is still the case that only one officer is under criminal investigation. We have, however, been passed information from the Gambling Commission alleging that five further officers have placed bets related to the timing of the election.

“The Gambling Commission continues to investigate these matters. The officers have not been arrested but the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed.”