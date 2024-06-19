Met police officer working for Prime Minister's protection team arrested over alleged bets on election date
The Metropolitan police said the officer was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in a public office and was subsequently removed from operational duties.
In a statement, a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “We can confirm that on Friday, 14 June, the Met were contacted by the Gambling Commission who informed us that they were investigating alleged bets made by a police constable from the Met’s Royalty and Specialist Protection Command, which were related to the timing of the General Election.
“The matter was immediately referred to officers in the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards, who opened an investigation, and the officer was also removed from operational duties.
“The officer was subsequently arrested on Monday 17 June on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He was taken into custody and bailed pending further enquiries. The matter has also been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
“The Gambling Commission continues to lead the investigation into the alleged betting offences, and our investigation is running in parallel to that.”