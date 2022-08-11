Police say George Jack Temperley-Wells, 4, was last seen in the Marina area of Antalya, Turkey

Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a four-year-old boy who has gone missing in Turkey.

George Jack Temperley-Wells was last seen in the Marina area of Antalya, having travelled from Darlington with his mother.

But what has happened, and who is his mum?

George Jack Temperley-Wells has gone missing in Turkey having travlled there with his mum Brogan Temperley.

What has happened to George?

Police have serious concerns for his welfare and are urging anyone in contact with them to reach out to the authorities.

He is believed to have travelled to the Antalya area of Turkey on 29 June with his mum.

They are likely to have spent time in Turkey with the four-year-old’s father, 41-year-old Scott Nigel Wells.

George with his parents.

Who is his mum?

George is described as having red hair, a pale complexion and dark eyes, while his mum Brogan Elizabeth Temperley is 28 years old and slim, with long, dark hair and dark eyes.

A statement from Durham Constabulary said: “Police have serious concerns for his welfare and need to urgently locate George and speak with his mother.

“Anyone who is in contact with her is asked to encourage her to contact the authorities in Turkey or the UK immediately to confirm her whereabouts and/or seek assistance to return home.”

Who should people contact with any information?

Anyone in the UK with information can call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 325 of June 30.