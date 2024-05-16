Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dancer, Georgia Brooke, who was strangled to death during sex a sex game ‘gone wrong’ was ‘unlawfully killed’, a court has ruled

A professional dancer died after being strangled by her boyfriend ‘in a sex game gone wrong’, an inquest has ruled. Georgia Brooke, 26, from Ossett was taken to hospital following a cardiac arrest after taking party drug GHB and cocaine with boyfriend Luke Cannon at his house in Bradford in 2022.

Cannon had called an ambulance for help, but Georgia died in hospital. A murder investigation was subsequently launched but Cannon was found dead near the hospital a short time later. The inquest was informed he had exited the hospital through a fire exit and was later found hanged nearby.

Before his death, Cannon confessed to a paramedic they had been consuming alcohol and the said drug. A doctor, who examined Georgia at Bradford Royal Infirmary, stated it seemed Georgia had been dead for a longer period than Luke had indicated, based on the purple 'ligature marks' around Georgia's neck.

Dr Christopher Johnson, a forensic pathologist told the inquest the principle cause of Georgia’s death was compression of the neck, which he said had been forceful and prolonged. The level of GHB - a recreational drug associated with sex - in her system was said to be in the 'toxic' range, while a police investigation found that Georgia had a sexual interest in ‘choking’.

Dancer Georgia Brooke was ‘unlawfully killed’ after she was strangled to death during sex

Coroner Martin Fleming concluded that Brooke died as a result of an unlawful killing, describing the incident as a "sex game that went wrong." He said Georgia was manually strangled by her partner during sexual activities together, describing such sexual practices as "dangerous and reckless". Mr Fleming further said that the strangulation constituted an assault and that Georgia "could not have consented to the fatal consequences", saying that there was no proof that Cannon intended to kill her.

Police testified at the inquest that Cannon had influenced Georgia, as evidenced by changes in her behaviour. Text communications also between them revealed that she had agreed to the sexual practices with him.

Paying tribute, Mr Fleming described Georgia as a “much loved sister and daughter” and a “talented dancer and dance teacher”. She was also described as being “popular, caring and kind”, with a bright future ahead of her.