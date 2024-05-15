Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Porsche driver died after suffering a medical episode on the A272 in Sussex

A man died after suffering a medical episode while driving, which caused a four-car pileup and seriously injured another man on the A272 in Sussex. Emergency services were called to Horsham Road near Fox Hill at about 7.50am on Monday, April 29, where the 74-year-old Porsche driver from Reigate, Surrey was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 65-year-old man from Midhurst, driving a separate car, sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries and received hospital treatment. Police said the crash involved a white Porsche, a white BMW, a black BMW, and a white Audi on the carriageway near Petworth.

