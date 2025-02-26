Concerns are growing as some drivers use ‘ghost’ number plates to evade traffic cameras and escape penalties for dangerous driving.

According to MP Sarah Coombes, who is now calling for tougher penalties on illegal number plate modifications, some motorists are using ghost plates to run red lights, exceed speed limits, and drive without insurance.

Ms Coombes, who represents West Bromwich, said: "There are a select minority of people who think they are above the law. The behaviour of a few reckless drivers is putting us all at risk. The punishments need to be tougher.”

So what are ghost plates and how do they work?

‘Ghost’ or ‘stealth’ plates’ are modified vehicle registration plates designed to prevent Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras from reading them clearly.

These plates typically have light-reflective coatings or altered characters, making them difficult for speed cameras, red-light cameras, and police surveillance systems to detect.

How do they work?

Some coatings reflect light back at cameras, blurring the registration number in images.

Others use altered fonts or spacing, making it harder for ANPR systems to read them correctly.

Some drivers cover or partially obscure their plates to avoid detection.

How much do they cost?

These modifications can be purchased online for as little as £30, making them an accessible option for drivers looking to break traffic laws without being caught.

How widespread is the problem?

The exact number of illegal number plates in use is unknown, but estimates suggest that one in 15 vehicles may have some form of modification. A police exercise in London found that 40% of taxi and private hire vehicles had coatings on their plates that made them unreadable to ANPR cameras.

According to Tony Porter, the UK's former surveillance camera commissioner, ghost plates undermine road safety by allowing reckless drivers to evade prosecution.

"ANPR and the humble number plate is hot-wired into the UK's road safety. If people think, by doctoring their plates, they can speed, drive without due care or without insurance to evade prosecution - then we need to remove this temptation. Innocent members of the public are being put at risk."

How much is the fine for a ghost number plate?

Under current laws, drivers caught with an illegal number plate face a £100 fine - the same minimum penalty as a speeding offence. Ms Coombes is calling for the fine to be increased to £1,000, with offenders also receiving at least six penalty points.

Her proposal will be presented in the House of Commons on Wednesday as a 10-minute rule motion, but without government backing, it is unlikely to become law.

According to Jack Cousens, head of roads policy for The AA, the rise in ghost plates is partly due to the lack of traffic police, making some drivers feel confident they won't be caught.

"Drivers manipulating their number plates in any way is a serious offence. While steps are needed to tackle the root cause of the problem, some feel that a lack of traffic police increases their chances of getting away with such activity."

A government spokesperson confirmed that the issue is being taken seriously as part of a new road safety strategy. "This government takes road safety seriously. We are committed to reducing the number of those killed and injured on our roads.

“Since the general election, the Labour government has begun work on a new road safety strategy, the first in over a decade. Ministers will share more details of the strategy in due course."