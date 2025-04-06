Lee Baker, 48, and his 10-year-old daughter, Esme Baker, both from the Nottingham area died after a fire broke out at Golden Beach Holiday Park on Friday, April 5. | Lincolnshire Police

The two people who died in a caravan fire have been named as a father and daughter who were spending the first weekend of the school holidays together.

While formal identification is still pending, Lincolnshire Police said Lee Baker, 48, and his 10-year-old daughter, Esme Baker, both from the Nottingham area died after a fire broke out at Golden Beach Holiday Park on Friday, April 5.

A family member said in a statement: “Lee and Esme were excited to be spending the first weekend of the holidays together. We are all utterly devastated at what’s happened. This loss is incomprehensible at the moment, and we ask for people to give us space to process this utterly heartbreaking loss.”

Detective Inspector Lee Nixon, Senior Investigating Officer, said: “We believe we might be close to arriving at a working hypothesis. We are working hard to validate the facts available to us to be able to provide answers for the family and loved ones of those who were very tragically taken by this fire. Yet the evident intensity of the fire has made this task incredibly challenging.”

Dan Moss, area manager for prevention and protection at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, added: “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the family at this time. Our Fire Investigation Team is working with colleagues from Lincolnshire Police, and a full investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

“Once investigations are complete, local fire crews and our community fire safety team will be on hand to talk to people in the area and address any fire safety concerns they may have, at what will be an upsetting time.”

Lincolnshire Police added: “Our thoughts are with them at this incredibly sad time.”