Biden shared that he planned to visit Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland

US PresidentJoe Biden has said that he intends to visit Northern Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. Biden was invited by Prime Minister (PM) Rishi Sunak as the pair met for talks in San Diego, California.

The planned visit comes after the creation of the Windsor Framework, which was finalised in February 2023, with hopes it will help restore power sharing in Stormont. The Northern Ireland Assembly has been suspended since February 2022, after former DUP First Minister Paul Givan stepped down in protest over the Northern Ireland protocol.

The protocol was implemented to prevent a hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland after Brexit. Northern Ireland has been stuck in political deadlock ever since, with a decision from the DUP on the Windsor Framework expected to be revealed soon.

So, what is the Good Friday Agreement and what has President Biden said about visiting Northern Ireland? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is the Good Friday Agreement?

The Good Friday Agreement, also known as the Belfast Agreement, was signed on 10 April 1998. It was a deal between the British and Irish governments and political parties in Northern Ireland on how Northern Ireland should be governed.

Peace walls dividing communities in Belfast, 2017 (Photo: Getty Images)

The main aim of the Good Friday Agreement was to establish a new devolved government in which Unionists and Nationalists jointly shared power together. It addressed the issues that had led to Northern Ireland’s conflict known as the Troubles and paved the way for peace in the region.

What were the Troubles?

The Troubles were a period of conflict in Northern Ireland which spanned from 1968 to 1998. Northern Ireland was created in 1921 after the partition of Ireland. It was made up of a Unionist community that wanted to stay a part of the United Kingdom and a Nationalist community, who wanted to unify with Ireland. Unrest began in 1968 after the Unionist government tried to suppress civil rights protests by the Northern Ireland Civil Rights Association who were protesting against the discrimination of Nationalist communities. The conflict lasted thirty years, with 3,600 people losing their lives and 30,000 people being left wounded.

When was the Good Friday Agreement signed?

The Good Friday Agreement was signed on 10 April 1998, which happened to be Good Friday. It was signed by the main political parties of the time, the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP), the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP), Sinn Fein, the Alliance Party and the Progressive Unionist Party (PUP). However, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), did not sign or support the Good Friday Agreement.

People being body searched at a gate in Belfast during the Troubles (Photo: Steve Wood/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

When is the 25th anniversary?

The 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement will take place on 10 April 2023, which is Easter Monday.

What has President Biden said about visiting Northern Ireland?

President Biden has said he intends to visit Northern Ireland for the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. He was formally invited during talks in San Diego with the British PM, Rishi Sunak. Reported by PA Media, Biden said: “it’s my intention to go to Northern Ireland and the Republic.”

