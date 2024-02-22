Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Parents who lose a baby early in a pregnancy can now register for baby loss certificates as part of a newly-launched Government scheme designed to 'recognise grief of parents.' The voluntary scheme, which kicks off on Thursday (February 26), offers those who experience a loss pre-24 weeks’ gestation a certificate to formally recognise the devastating impact. Babies stillborn before 24 weeks, do not need to be officially registered, leaving some parents feeling ignored.

The new certificates, which are not compulsory, will be official but not legal documents. The idea was formed as part of the Government’s response to the independent Pregnancy Loss Review, with parents able to access the free service from 9am. The certificates will be available for either parent to access following a loss under 24 weeks since September 2018, with the Government planning to expand eligibility in the near future.

Minister for the Women’s Health Strategy, Maria Caulfield said: “We have listened to parents who have gone through what can be an unbelievably painful experience of losing a baby, and that is why today we are introducing baby loss certificates to recognise their loss, as part of our wider long-term plan for women’s health in our country, the Women’s Health Strategy."

Health and Social Care Secretary Victoria Atkins said: “Losing a baby can be a hugely traumatic event and the introduction of certificates to formally acknowledge the loss of life is a positive step towards better supporting women and parents affected.

“I’d like to thank charities and campaigners for their continuous work in bringing awareness to baby loss and making the certificates launching possible. Improving women’s health care and maternity support is a priority, and this demonstrates progress in delivering our Women’s Health Strategy and ensuring parents feel supported during this heart-breaking experience.”

Delivering on baby loss certificates was part of the government’s response to the independent Pregnancy Loss Review. The review was commissioned in 2018 to consider the registration and certification of pregnancy loss occurring before 24 weeks gestation and on the quality of care.

The Review concluded that while it currently may not be possible to prevent many pre-24-week pregnancy losses from occurring, much more can be done to ensure each grieving parent receives excellent care and compassionate support. Improvement to maternity care and birth trauma support were announced as a priority area within the women’s health strategy for England in 2024 – a vital plan to improve the health and wellbeing of women and girls.

Zoe Clark-Coates MBE BCAh, Founder and CEO The Mariposa Trust, co-chair and author of The Pregnancy Loss Review said: “Over the past five years, it has been my honour to co-chair and write the Pregnancy Loss Review on behalf of the Secretary of State for Health. The 73 recommendations that Sam and I submitted within the review offer a real opportunity to revolutionise baby loss care in England.

“My passion and long-term commitment is to help all bereaved families, and by the implementation of these recommendations, I believe we will make great strides in addressing the disparities in the care, support, education, and training that currently exist...I’m thrilled that from today millions of families will finally get the formal acknowledgment that their baby existed and I hope this will help their grieving process."

Samantha Collinge, Bereavement Lead Midwife, George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust and co-chair of the Pregnancy Loss Review said: “Today marks a milestone moment for not just Zoe and myself, the co-chairs and co-authors of the ‘Independent Pregnancy Loss Review’ but for the millions of people who have experienced pre-24 weeks baby loss.

"Miscarriage and other types of pre 24 weeks baby loss is often minimised and treated as a 'clinical event' or 'just one of those things' rather than the loss of a baby and sadly the emotional impact of the loss is often disregarded. Zoe and I hope that the introduction of a national certificate of baby loss will give bereaved parents the official recognition that their babies did exist and that their babies lives, however brief really do matter.”

Eligibility to request a baby loss certificate

You have experienced a loss under 24 weeks gestation since September 1, 2018

Are at least 16 years of age

Were living in England at the time of the loss

Currently live in England

Are one of the baby’s parents or surrogate