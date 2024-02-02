Taking extra nutrients while pregnant could be hugely beneficial for your child's early years. (Picture: Adobe Stock)

Taking extra nutrients when you are pregnant could reduce the likelihood of your child becoming obese as they grow up, new research suggests.

A study supported by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) has found that children from nutritionally enriched parents were far less likely to have seen a "rapid weight gain" and therefore become obese. The study took around 500 women from the UK, New Zealand and Singapore, with one group getting vitamins B2, B6, B12, D, probiotics and myoinositol.

That group had children 25 per cent less likely to become obese as they went through childhood. The researchers checked back in on the children when they were two years old.

Professor Keith Godfrey from the University of Southampton, which helped lead the study, said: "Preventing obesity is one of the most important things we can do, as treating obesity is much more difficult. The new findings suggest the period before and during pregnancy may provide a ‘special opportunity’.

"Supporting better nutritional status for the mother at this time could have lasting benefits for her child."

Professor Marian Knight, NIHR Scientific Director for Infrastructure, added: "These latest findings are a step towards beginning to understand and prevent childhood obesity. Pioneering nutrition, lifestyle and metabolism research is at the heart of our NIHR Southampton Biomedical Research Centre.

"Working closely with global partners, the aim of this ambitious study is to continue making discoveries that will help give every child the best start in life."