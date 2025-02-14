A 17-year-old girl has been arrested after allegedly sending a threatening email to schools in Kent.

Kent Police said they received reports that a school in Northfleet, in the Gravesend area, had been sent a “malicious communication” on Thursday morning (February 13).

Further reports were received from schools in Gravesham relating to similar emails. The police said: “The correspondence was suspected not to present a credible threat. Officers remained in the area for reassurance and an investigation was launched.”

Later the same day, officers arrested a 17-year-old girl from Gravesend on suspicion of harassment. She remains in custody while enquiries continue.

Chief Inspector Will Lay said: “Keeping people safe in our communities is our utmost priority and we carried out a prompt response as soon as this incident was reported to us. Our enquiries quickly identified that the email received was unlikely to contain a credible threat of harm.

“Understandably, there has been considerable concern amongst the local community, while schools have faced significant disruption. I hope it offers further reassurance to those in Gravesham that an arrest has been made and an investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.”