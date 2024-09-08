Great Ormond Street Hospital has launched an urgent review into more than 720 cases of children who were seen by a former orthopaedic surgeon amid concerns over his practices.

The hospital trust said that the Royal College of Surgeons (RCS) was asked in 2023 to launched a review of its orthopaedic service. It comes after accusations were made about the practice of Yaser Jabbar, a former surgeon at the London children’s hospital.

721 cases are now set to be reviewed over the next 18 months, with the patients or their families already all contacted as part of the process. Around 39 cases have been reviewed so far, with 22 of those so far flagging issues - nine patients suffered “low to moderate” injuries”, while 13 others came to “severe harm” that may include lifelong injuries.

One of these cases involved a child who underwent an amputation when there was a possibility of another treatment that may have avoided this. Others noted that there was leg length discrepancies following surgery, which will require years of further treatment.

Mr Jabbar has been reported to be an expert in limb reconstruction, but has not had a licence to practice medicine in the UK since January 8. He also is no longer practicing at Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Great Ormond Street Hospital wrote to the families of those treated by Mr Jabbar earlier this year and apologised for “worry and uncertainty” caused by the letter about the care provided by the former surgeon.

Caroline Murgatroyd, of Hudgell Solicitors, which represents some former patients, said that initial findings from the RSC in their review “paints a worrying picture” of Mr Habbar’s practice. She said: “They outline unacceptable assessments, examinations, clinical decision-making, and treatments of patients, poor communication with families with regards to seeking their consent for treatments and procedures, as well as failures to make it clear what kind of complications children could face after undergoing surgery.” She added: “There are also references to children being subjected to surgeries which the RCS review panel could see no justification for, with children undergoing procedures which brought them no clear benefit. The findings so far have been shocking to read and have been very upsetting for our clients.

A spokesman for Great Ormond Street Hospital said: “Following concerns raised by our staff and families, we asked the Royal College of Surgeons (RCS) to review our paediatric orthopaedic service. We accept the findings in full and are taking steps to act on all its recommendations.

“As part of the review, the RCS raised concerns around the practice of a surgeon who no longer works at the trust, and other practice within the service. We are taking these concerns incredibly seriously. We are incredibly sorry for the worry and uncertainty this review may cause them.

“There are a number of clear routes for staff to raise concerns. Despite thorough investigations, we can find no records of concerns being raised by any of these routes prior to June 2022.

“Staff made senior management aware of concerns in June 2022 and a fact-finding investigation started shortly after, with follow-up actions and reviews to address immediate issues, leading us to contact the RCS within 18 working days from the point senior management were made aware to discuss commissioning an external review. We have contacted all patients and families who have been impacted and where harm has been identified, discussed their cases with them under our duty of candour. To all of them, we wish to convey our sincere apologies.”