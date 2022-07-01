Some customers said they were closing their accounts after Halifax tweeted an image captioned ‘pronouns matter’

A row has broken out over the use of pronouns on Halifax staff badges.

A row has been sparked over the use of pronouns on Halifax badges with the bank saying customers who object can close their accounts.

Earlier in the week the bank had posted a tweet with a name badge showing pronouns, and it has drawn strong reactions.

But what has been said and how did it all start? Here’s what you need to know.

How did the row start?

Halifax posted a picture of a name badge with Gemma on it and she/her/hers pronnouns underneath.

The bank captioned the image with “pronouns matter”.

However, the post quickly attracted comments from those who disagreed with its stance. While, others have praised Halifax for the move.

What’s been said?

The tweet has gathered 11,000 comments. Among the responses were some saying they had closed their accounts. While others described it as “woke” and “virtue signalling”

However, LGTBQ+ charity Stonewall said it was “great” to see the firm implementing pronouns on badges. It said: “It’s great to see workplaces like Halifax offering staff the option of including their pronouns on badges,” the organisation said.

“Having pronouns on badges is a simple yet impactful way to make sure LGBTQ+ identities are respected – for employees and customers alike.”

What has Halifax said about the row?

After one person said the bank was “alienating” people, Halifax tweeted: “We strive for inclusion, equality and quite simply, in doing what’s right. If you disagree with our values, you’re welcome to close your account.”

A spokesperson for Halifax said the bank wants to “create a safe and accepting environment that opens the conversation around gender identity.”