A man has been charged with the murder of his father in a South Gloucestershire village on Saturday (June 22).

Gary Moore, 62, is set to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Monday, (June 24) following the death of 93-year-old Robert Moore, also known as Bob.

Emergency services were called to a residential property in Mill Lane, Hambrook, at about 9.55am on Saturday where a man was found dead at the scene. Moore, of Mill Lane, was arrested a short time afterwards and taken into custody for questioning.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Deb Hatch, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Although formal identification has not yet taken place, we believe the deceased to be 93-year-old Robert Moore, who was commonly known as Bob.

“Specially-trained officers will continue to support and update Bob’s family and all our thoughts are with them at this very upsetting time for them.”

According to his neighbours, Bob was killed at the home he built more than 50 years ago as they described him as a ‘frail’ but ‘lovely’ man who went downhill after the death of his wife, Pat.