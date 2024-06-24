Hambrook: Gary Moore charged with murder of his 93-year-old dad Robert Moore in South Gloucestershire
Gary Moore, 62, is set to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Monday, (June 24) following the death of 93-year-old Robert Moore, also known as Bob.
Emergency services were called to a residential property in Mill Lane, Hambrook, at about 9.55am on Saturday where a man was found dead at the scene. Moore, of Mill Lane, was arrested a short time afterwards and taken into custody for questioning.
Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Deb Hatch, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Although formal identification has not yet taken place, we believe the deceased to be 93-year-old Robert Moore, who was commonly known as Bob.
“Specially-trained officers will continue to support and update Bob’s family and all our thoughts are with them at this very upsetting time for them.”
According to his neighbours, Bob was killed at the home he built more than 50 years ago as they described him as a ‘frail’ but ‘lovely’ man who went downhill after the death of his wife, Pat.
They said he had two sons and a daughter and had reportedly built the property (named Old Mill) from scratch, living there with his wife Pat until she died. The property at the centre of the murder is a detached bungalow at the end of a quiet country lane, surrounded by just a few neighbouring properties.