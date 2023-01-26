DeadHappy has a reputation for shocking adverts, but the media campaign was branded ‘tasteless’

The offending advertisement features the image of one of Britain’s most notorious serial killers (Image: DeadHappy)

A life insurance company has come under fire for using Harold Shipman in its latest advertisement. Leicester-based company DeadHappy featured an image of the serial killer next to the text: "Life insurance: Because you never know who your doctor might be."

The firm has a reputation for its shocking adverts, but the social media campaign was called "tasteless" and "disgusting" online.

DeadHappy has claimed that its goal with the advert was to "make people stop and think". More than 50 complaints concerning the advertisement are being investigated by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) watchdog.

Harold Shipman is the UK’s most notorious serial killer - with the true number of people murdered by him unknown. The GP - often dubbed “Dr Death” - is considered one of the most prolific serial killers in recent history. He is to date the only British doctor convicted of murdering his patients.

What has been said about the ad?

Senior insurance consultants from all around the UK have criticised the advertising effort. "Please know that many of us in insurance find this beyond despicable,” tweeted Kathryn Knowles, the founder of Cura Financial Services.

She added: “I would hope the FCA and ASA would take action on this. I would like to lodge a formal complaint to both over this advert and will provide a copy to them.” Others described it as "shocking" and "absolutely appalling".

In a statement, the firm’s founder Andy Knott said: “We are called DeadHappy and our strapline is ‘Life insurance to die for’ so we are aware of the provocative and to some the very shocking nature of our brand.

“But being provocative is different to being offensive and it is of course never our intention to offend or upset people. It is our intention to make people stop and think. If however you have been personally distressed by this advert we do sincerely apologise.”

An ASA representative said it had taken “careful note of the serious concerns being raised about this advert and we’re reviewing complaints to determine whether there are grounds for further action”.

Who was Harold Shipman?

Shipman - whose crimes took place between 1975 and 1998 - was convicted of killing 15 people while working in Hyde, Greater Manchester. However, the Shipman Inquiry identified 218 victims, and estimated that the tally could actually be as many as 260.

Shipman had stockpiled vast amounts of the drug diamorphine, and falsely prescribed it as a painkiller for dying patients. The GP would usually call on his victims at their homes, often on a pretext, before dispensing lethal doses via injection.

A large number of those Shipman killed were elderly women - though his youngest identified victim was a 41-year-old man. Shipman was jailed for life in 2000; four years later at the age of 57, he died by suicide.