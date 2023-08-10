The fire started at around 9 am

A fire ripped through a Harvester restaurant in Littlehampton this morning - with fire crews battling flames at the scene for hours.

The blaze began on Coastguard Road, West Sussex at around 9am.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has urged residents to avoid the area and one eyewitness claimed to have heard explosions.

Handout photo by Connor Tombs of firefighters tackling a blaze at a Harvester restaurant in Littlehampton, West Sussex which has produced large plumes of smoke visible for miles around and destroyed the establishment's roof. (Image: PA)

The roof of the building has collapsed, and fire crews are battling to prevent the spread of the blaze to the neighbouring Windmill Cinema.

Gary Ball, area manager of the West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, said: "That's our priority and why we've still got a large number of resources.

"It's a Grade II listed building and our teams are doing everything we can to protect that building.

"So far there has been no fire spread to the Windmill."

Handout photo by Danielle Mason of firefighters tackling a blaze at a Harvester restaurant in Littlehampton, West Sussex, which has produced large plumes of smoke visible for miles around and destroyed the establishment's roof. (Image PA)

The fire service said the blaze started in the Harvester kitchen at about 9am and quickly spread to the roof but it is unclear how the fire started.

Smoke continues to billow from the restaurant, with reports that the plume can be seen as far as the South Downs.

Bell said: "We attended a call this morning at 9am, a significant fire in the kitchen space of the building of the Harvester which has unfortunately spread to the roof space.

"Our priority at the moment, of course, is to protect nearby buildings including the Windmill Centre which I am pleased to say is being well protected by all crews in attendance.

"When we arrived the building had been fully evacuated and there have been no injuries on site due to the fire today.

"We have a number of resources from here from many emergency services who are working hard to put the fire out and protect those neighbouring buildings."