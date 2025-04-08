Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The family of Bhim Kohli have paid a moving tribute to the 80-year-old grandfather who died after a violent attack in a park near his home – as two teenagers were today convicted of his manslaughter.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Kohli had been out walking the family dog, Rocky, just minutes from his front door when he was assaulted. The brutality of the attack left him with broken ribs and a fractured neck. He died later that same day, surrounded by his loved ones who had rushed to his side. One of the attackers was found to have filmed the incident and laughed as it happened.

“My dad Bhim Kohli was brutally and cruelly taken away from us when he was out walking our dog Rocky in the park close to our home,” said his daughter, Susan Kohli, in a statement issued after the verdict.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Dad was 80 years old. He was a devoted life partner to my mother for 55 years. He was a loving dad, grandad, brother, uncle, a retired businessman and a close friend to many, including people who lived in our local community.

“He was an amazing man who loved life. He never took himself seriously, he was good fun to be around and very chatty. Despite his age and how frail he looked, he was healthy and very active. He had three allotment plots where he grew lots of fruit and vegetables and would share them with the family, friends and neighbours. He was the person who knitted our family together and we miss him every second of every day."

The family described the devastating impact his death has had, not only on them, but on the local area they once considered a safe haven.

The family of Bhim Kohli have paid a moving tribute to the 80-year-old grandfather who died after a violent attack in a park near his home | Leicestershire Police

“Our house feels so empty without him and will never be the same. The area we have loved for so many years and called ‘home’ feels so different now and we will never feel safe. Having happened only a minute’s walk of where we live is something we cannot get away from and it is a constant reminder. Every time my mum opens the front door she thinks about what happened to her husband."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recalling the day of the incident, Susan said: “On Sunday 1 September we were alerted to what had happened and went to the park to help dad. He was screaming out; he was in that much pain – it was horrendous, we have never seen him like that before.

“We all thought he would go to hospital to be treated and he would then be fine. We never imagined he wouldn’t return home. My dad passed away before our eyes, surrounded by his family. We were all in floods of tears and in disbelief that an investigation had commenced.”

Mr Kohli’s attackers were found to have filmed the assault. The footage showed the pensioner on his knees, being struck over the head with a shoe. One of the videos captured him crying out for his grandson – a moment the family say haunts them daily.

The devastated family of 80-year-old Bhim Kohli, who was tragically murdered while walking his dog, have paid tribute to the "loving husband, dad, and grandad." | Leicestershire Police / SWNS

“One of the videos showed dad on his knees being hit over the head with the boy’s slider. A loud horrible slapping sound is heard when the boy struck dad. Hearing the girl laugh at this assault on dad is utterly disgusting. This sound plays over and over in our heads. Also captured on video is dad’s attempt to call for help as he shouted out for his grandson. We didn’t hear his call for help and this upsets us deeply."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The teenagers, a boy, 15, and a 13-year-old girl, both of whom cannot be named for legal reasons, were found guilty of manslaughter after a trial. The court heard how the boy, who admitted having anger issues, used such force that Mr Kohli’s spine was damaged. The girl, who filmed the assault, kept the videos on her phone.

Susan added: “Listening to the enormity of what dad was subjected to will never leave us. We feel anger and disgust towards the teenagers who took dad away from us. They humiliated an 80-year-old man, assaulted him, filmed it and laughed at him."

The family also expressed thanks to the witnesses and professionals who helped secure justice.

“We would like to express thanks to all the witnesses and experts who provided statements that helped the police piece together what happened to dad. We want to especially highlight the children who gave evidence. They were so brave under difficult circumstances, and we will be forever grateful to them and their parents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would also like to extend our thanks to everyone who worked so hard to get justice for dad. From the police investigation team – including the senior investigating officers, the officer in the case and the family liaison officers who have been with us every step of the way. Also, to the CPS and the prosecution team, particularly Mr Sandhu KC, for not leaving any stone unturned when presenting the case.”

A community vigil was held in the days after the killing. Despite her grief, Susan attended and said the outpouring of love helped the family through the early days of mourning.

“It was very difficult and overwhelming, but the number of flowers and beautiful messages took our breath away. It was very touching, and it felt like the whole community had come together to show strength and unity."

The Kohli family now live with the daily absence of the man who, as they describe it, “knitted their lives together.” Even Rocky, the family dog, still waits for the man he walked with every day.

“Rocky, our dog, returned home alone on that day and has been lost without dad. He had 15 years with my dad, and it is clear he misses him deeply.”