A woman who was 'heartbroken' after being dumped just weeks before a 'romantic' holiday to the Caribbean with her boyfriend was thrilled when her dad stepped in – though people mistook him for her 'sugar daddy'.

Ruby Mooney had planned a 10-day all-inclusive holiday to Runaway Bay in Jamaica with her boyfriend earlier this year. However, when he ended their four-year relationship in May, the 21-year-old was left wondering what to do with the £1,349 per person trip that was only weeks away.

Fortunately, Ruby's dad, Brent Mooney, 56, 'took one for the team' and joined the trip at the last minute so the fitness instructor could still enjoy 10 days in the sun. The pair embarked on their father-daughter vacation on June 3, transforming what was supposed to be a 'romantic' getaway into a 'party' holiday.

Ruby shared that they enjoyed many nights out together, visited waterfalls, and her favourite part of the trip was their joint karaoke performance at the hotel.

To Ruby's surprise, hotel staff thought Brent was her 'sugar daddy.' Ruby, from Reading in Berkshire, said: "It was going to be our first holiday away together, just me and him (her former boyfriend). He broke up with me at the start of May, which was about four weeks before we were meant to be going away together. I was quite heartbroken.

"I was really upset. At first my dad didn't think he'd be able to take the time off work as it was so last minute. I thought I was going to have to pay for the whole holiday. My dad managed to get it accepted at the last minute and said he would come with me.

"Me and my dad are quite close and get on really well so I wasn't too worried about it. He stepped up and took one for the team. Everyone at the hotel thought he was my sugar daddy. One of the people that worked at the hotel came over to me and asked me what my dad and I's relationship was.

"I said he was my dad and he said that apparently the whole hotel had been speaking about us. We weren't shocked at this because before we went away my family and friends said that people were probably going to think this (that he was my sugar daddy).

"We found it very funny and once we explained our actual relationship both of us were getting a lot of attention from people because they realised, we weren't a couple. What was meant to be a romantic holiday turned into a party holiday."

Ruby said going away with her dad cheered her up and was the best decision she could have made. Since sharing a video on TikTok of their father-daughter adventure, she says people said the clip made them emotional and praised Brent for stepping up and going on the trip with her.

Ruby said: "It was 100 per cent the best decision I could have made. It was 10 days of partying with him. We were staying out until 4am together and we visited some waterfalls and did some karaoke.

"There was a night club in the hotel we went to. It put a smile back on my face. He's helped me get over my heartbreak and it made me happy. My favourite part of the trip was doing karaoke with my dad. We sang Mr Brightside by The Killers together.

"Since posting the TikTok people have said how wholesome it is and that he's an amazing dad. Quite a lot of people said the video made them emotional."

Brent said the trip was a 'good laugh' and says he helped to put a smile back on his daughter's face after their breakup.

After posting a video about their trip away on TikTok, the post has received almost 400,000 views and 60,000 likes. One user said: "Girl you most probably had a better time with your dad than you would have your ex."