Hedgemans Road: Two women in hospital after bus hits tree in Dagenham with roof 'taken clean off'

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

1 minute ago
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Two people have been taken to hospital after a bus crashed into a tree in Dagenham on Wednesday morning.

Metropolitan Police said the crash occurred on Hedgemans Road at around 10am, with images posted on social media showing the roof of the bus had been taken off.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended the scene where they found two injured women. The women were taken to hospital as a precaution, and their injuries are not life-threatening nor life-changing, the force added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Handout photo issued by Stevie Fletcher of the scene after a bus collided with a tree in Dagenham.Handout photo issued by Stevie Fletcher of the scene after a bus collided with a tree in Dagenham.
Handout photo issued by Stevie Fletcher of the scene after a bus collided with a tree in Dagenham. | Stevie Fletcher/PA Wire

Police inquiries into the cause of the collision continue. Stevie Fletcher, who lives nearby, told the PA news agency the roof of the bus had been taken “clean off”.

“I heard sirens and looked out of my window to see emergency services just up the road,” she said. “I went to have a look and the bus roof had been taken clean off, apparently by a tree. A friend of mine was on that bus, she was on the lower deck.”

Related topics:HospitalDagenham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice