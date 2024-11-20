Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two people have been taken to hospital after a bus crashed into a tree in Dagenham on Wednesday morning.

Metropolitan Police said the crash occurred on Hedgemans Road at around 10am, with images posted on social media showing the roof of the bus had been taken off.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended the scene where they found two injured women. The women were taken to hospital as a precaution, and their injuries are not life-threatening nor life-changing, the force added.

Handout photo issued by Stevie Fletcher of the scene after a bus collided with a tree in Dagenham. | Stevie Fletcher/PA Wire

Police inquiries into the cause of the collision continue. Stevie Fletcher, who lives nearby, told the PA news agency the roof of the bus had been taken “clean off”.

“I heard sirens and looked out of my window to see emergency services just up the road,” she said. “I went to have a look and the bus roof had been taken clean off, apparently by a tree. A friend of mine was on that bus, she was on the lower deck.”