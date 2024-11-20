Hedgemans Road: Two women in hospital after bus hits tree in Dagenham with roof 'taken clean off'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Metropolitan Police said the crash occurred on Hedgemans Road at around 10am, with images posted on social media showing the roof of the bus had been taken off.
Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended the scene where they found two injured women. The women were taken to hospital as a precaution, and their injuries are not life-threatening nor life-changing, the force added.
Police inquiries into the cause of the collision continue. Stevie Fletcher, who lives nearby, told the PA news agency the roof of the bus had been taken “clean off”.
“I heard sirens and looked out of my window to see emergency services just up the road,” she said. “I went to have a look and the bus roof had been taken clean off, apparently by a tree. A friend of mine was on that bus, she was on the lower deck.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.