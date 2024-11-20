Country singer Darryl Worley’s daughter Savannah, 16, airlifted to hospital after horror car crash
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Darryl Worley took to Facebook two days ago and said: “I’m humbly coming to y’all with a very serious request! I’m flying back to Nashville from a show in New Mexico! Kimberly called and said Savannah had been in a bad wreck and was being life flighted to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville! She has a broken leg, bruises and lacerations! Please pray for her and pray I can get home to be with my baby girl and Kimberly! Also pray for the lady in the other car! I don’t have any details on the accident but just ask you to pray!! Thank you! Swipe to see the cars!
Darryl Worley has now posted an update on his daughter Savannah’s condition and shared a photograph of her from her hospital bed on Facebook. He wrote: “It may be raining today but my sunshine is awake with a little smile on her face!! It’s been a rough few days but we know God is in control and shielded Savannah in all of this!! Not sure when she will get to go home but today looks a lot better than yesterday or the day before!! #mygirl #mybaby #sweetlucy #savannah #praiseJesus.”
Following Darryl Worley’s update, he has been inundated with over 2000 comments. One fan said: “So glad your surgery went well and your feeling better Savannah! Continued prayers for you and your family,” whilst another said: “Thank you Jesus! So happy to see her smiling face. Hugs and prayers to you young lady for a speedy recovery.”
Darryl Worley was previously married to Beverly Irwin and married Savannah’s mother Kimberly in 2007. According to the New York Post, “Over the past year, Worley’s family has experienced a series of challenging incidents.
“According to Taste of Country, a barn on the Worleys’ property burned down in January. However, the family’s barn animals were unharmed after managing to escape the fire.”
“In August, Kimberly underwent surgery after breaking her arm during a side-by-side car accident.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.