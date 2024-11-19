Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jason “Sundance” Head, a former winner of The Voice, has broken his silence after accidentally shooting himself.

He has released his first statement since returning home from the hospital after accidentally shooting himself at his Texas ranch. For those of you who are unfamiliar with Sundance Head, he won The Voice back in 2016 and Blake Shelton was his coach. Before winning The Voice, he had also appeared on American Idol in 2007 and made it to the semi finals.

Sundance posted on Instagram personally updating fans on his condition in a self-taped video on Sunday (17 November). He titled the post “Statement - Part 1.” The singer-songwriter began his message by thanking God and the healthcare workers at UT Tyler Hospital who helped keep him alive during his harrowing experience.

He said: “I was sure that I was gonna die. It was one of the craziest things that’s ever happened to me ... But I really wanted to come on here and tell you guys that I am alive. I’m in a lot of pain. I was shot accidentally in the stomach. I was alone."

“I have a lot of life left, and that’s what I was telling these ladies and gentlemen that [were] trying to keep me alive during the whole process, man. I just, really, I’m so thankful for the first responders. They did a wonderful job”.

Sundance expressed his deep gratitude for the stranger who stopped to help him while he was “bleeding out” on the side of the road. He added: “Without you, man, I don’t think I was gonna make it. I was bleeding out right there. Didn’t have anyone to help me, and you know, I had about a dozen cars go by and see me and make eye contact, and they didn’t stop.”

“I’m telling you what, buddy, I was at the end of the road. So, I am really, really fortunate and thankful for the couple of gentlemen that did turn around, and I want to tell you honestly that I love you and I’m so thankful that you were in my life at that moment. And it wasn’t a chance meeting between us. And I look forward to spending more time with you in the future.”

After Sundance Head was airlifted to his hospital, his wife posted an update on his Facebook account and said: “He’s in good spirits considering the last several hours. Kids are in with him now. Prayers answered as no internal damage was done by the bullet. Thank you all for the prayers.”

Misty also wrote that “It was not his hunting rifle and no nobody shot him. He was out of the vehicle reaching in to grab his 22 when he grabbed it the 22 came out of its holster and hit the exterior of the Jeep just right and went off. Sundance said it happened so fast and he could see the bullet dislodging.” Misty also gave a statement to People magazine and said: “We appreciate all the prayers and will update everyone soon once we have more info.”