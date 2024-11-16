Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sundance Head was airlifted to hospital after accidentally shooting himself on his ranch in Texas.

Singer Sundance Head’s agent Trey Newman told TMZ that the incident happened on Sundance’s ranch in Texas. According to TMZ “We're told paramedics were able to get Sundance Head in stable condition and he's being airlifted by helicopter to a hospital in Tyler, TX.

“Sundance Head's agent says the singer was the one who called 911 after the shooting ... and his wife, Misty, says paramedics told her the bullet hit her husband in the stomach.”

For those of you who are unfamiliar with Sundance Head, he won The Voice back in 2016 and Blake Shelton was his coach. Before winning The Voice, he had also appeared on American Idol in 2007 and made it to the semi finals.

The Voice Winner Sundance Head accidentally shoots himself. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

It is thought that the incident might have taken place when Sundance Head was on a shooting trip as he posted a photograph from inside a tent with a cot and he said: “Woke up this morning to the sound of silence.”

After Sundance Head was airlifted to his hospital, his wife posted an update on his Facebook account and said: “He’s in good spirits considering the last several hours. Kids are in with him now. Prayers answered as no internal damage was done by the bullet. Thank you all for the prayers.”

Misty also wrote that “It was not his hunting rifle and no nobody shot him. He was out of the vehicle reaching in to grab his 22 when he grabbed it the 22 came out of its holster and hit the exterior of the Jeep just right and went off. Sundance said it happened so fast and he could see the bullet dislodging.”

Misty also gave a statement to People magazine and said: “We appreciate all the prayers and will update everyone soon once we have more info.”