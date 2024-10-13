Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An award-winning actor has been shot and killed, and police have launched a manhunt to find his killers.

David Manuel was one of two men who were tragically shot and killed on Tuesday night (October 8) in Cape Town’s township of Gugulethu in South Africa.

The 46-year-old actor was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his body when police arrived on the scene. Western Cape police confirmed on Saturday (October 12) that a manhunt has been launched for the suspect or suspects who killed the two men. The other dead man has not been named.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said they are investigating the motive for the killing. “Gugulethu police registered two counts of murder following a shooting incident in which two adult males were shot and fatally wounded on Tuesday, 8 October at about 10.18pm.

“Police members responded to a complaint of a shooting, and upon arrival on the scene, they found the victims with gunshot wounds to their bodies.”

Twigg added that when officers arrived at the scene, one of the victims had already died while the other died later at the hospital. It is not clear which one was Manuel. The area he was found in is allegedly known for gang-related crime.

The unknown suspect or suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested, and the motive for the attack is yet to be determined.

Actor David Manuel has been shot and killed at the age of 46. Photo by X. | X

Manuel was best known for playing the role of “Freddy Gums”, a 28s prison gang leader in the 2016 blockbuster Noem My Skollie.

Following his death, Gugulethu Community Policing Forum spokesperson Linda Kabeni said Manuel lived in the area for most of his life.

“We are extremely saddened by the loss of the actor. This cruel, brutal killing of David Manuel, who was known as Gums, is condemned in the highest form. His passing has left many aspiring actors in disbelief, especially those who hail from the townships.

“It is disheartening that townships are only known for these kinds of things, murders. Gums made a name for himself. He pulled himself from the life of crime and chose a straight and narrow path . . and he was taken away from us by a gun.

“We would like to express our condolences not only to his family but also to the other person who was with him at the time of the shooting.”

Police called on anyone who could assist with information relating to the shooting, to contact them.

Manuel won the Best Supporting Actor award for his powerful performance as the hard-nosed Freddy Gums while Noem My Skollie won Best Film Award at The African Film Festival (TAFF) in July 2017.