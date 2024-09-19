Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Five people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death in Teesside.

The 26-year-old man died on Hills Drive in Stockton-on-Tees following a stabbing incident at around midnight on Thursday, Cleveland Police said.

Formal identification has not yet taken place but the victim’s family is being supported by specially trained officers. The force said it arrested five people as part of a murder investigation into the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 26-year-old man died on Hills Drive in Stockton-on-Tees following a stabbing incident at around midnight on Thursday, Cleveland Police said. | Getty Images

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All five suspects remain in police custody. Inquiries are continuing and detectives have appealed for witnesses or anyone with relevant footage to come forward.

Witnesses have been asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 180509, or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously online or by calling 0800 555 111.