A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering convicted killer John Mansfield at HMP Whitemoor, a high-security prison in Cambridgeshire.

Mansfield, 63, was found dead at the prison near March, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday, police have confirmed. He had been serving a life sentence for the brutal murder of his 63-year-old neighbour, Ann Alfanso, in 2006.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with Mansfield's death.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Officers were called at about 4.10pm on Sunday following the discovery of the body of a man in his 60s at HMP Whitemoor near March. A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. An investigation is ongoing.”

Mansfield was convicted in 2007 at Manchester Crown Court and sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 30 years for the murder of Ann Alfanso at her home in Whalley Range, Manchester.

Ms Alfanso, who had reduced mobility, was found dead by her carer in August 2006, having suffered around 20 stab wounds to the head and neck. While serving his sentence, Mansfield was handed a second life term in 2014 after stabbing another inmate with a broken plate at HMP Full Sutton near York.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “Police are investigating the death of prisoner John Mansfield at HMP Whitemoor on Sunday, April 13. It would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

The Prison and Probation Ombudsman will carry out an independent investigation into Mansfield’s death, as is standard procedure.

The incident comes shortly after the Ministry of Justice announced a review following reports that Manchester bomb plotter Hashem Abedi attacked three prison officers at HMP Frankland, County Durham. According to the union representing prison staff, the officers sustained life-threatening injuries after being attacked with hot oil and makeshift weapons.