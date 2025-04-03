Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A police officer who raped a woman he met on dating website and left her with severe mental trauma has been jailed for eight years.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pc Stuart Mines, 49, was off-duty when the attack took place at his home in Devon in October 2022. Following his conviction by a jury following a trial at Exeter Crown Court he was sacked by Devon and Cornwall Police after more than 20 years’ service.

In a victim impact statement, the woman said she had suffered severe mental trauma following the rape and had been unable to work as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Emotionally, I’ve been a total wreck. I’ve spent endless nights unable to sleep, feeling worthless and violated by the actions of this horrid person,” she told the court. Mines has ripped my confidence away. Every time I hear a police siren, see a police car or a police officer, it has triggered panic and nausea, and has been and still is a constant reminder of what he has done.

“He completely destroyed my faith in men and the police force. How can someone in a position of trust who as a police officer, who should have integrity, respect, empathy, courage, fairness and accountability, to do what he did as a police officer?

“As a man, he should have been trustworthy, law-abiding and morally respectful to women. He was none of these. I trusted him because he was a police officer, but he broke the law, he raped, lied and treated me with such disdain, being abusive and humiliating me whilst he laughed and thought it was funny, laughing at my distress.”

Pc Stuart Mines, 49, from Devon and Cornwall Police has been jailed after raping a woman he met on a dating website | Devon and Cornwall Police

Kelly Scrivener, defending, said Mines had found being remanded into prison a difficult experience because of his policing career. “The media coverage of the trial verdict meant that that the people he was placed alongside on that wing realised he was a police officer, now a former police officer,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That identification has led to extra problems that have been managed successfully by the prison but continue to have to be managed because of threats and comments.”

Jailing Mines for eight years, Judge Stephen Climie said he had “torn apart” his victim’s life and said the attack had caused her significant harm.

“I have considered very carefully the extent to which the offence of rape was the primary trigger for many of the issues which are detailed in her victim personal statement,” he said.

“In my judgement, having watched and listened to her, I am satisfied that the impact of this event can be described as severe, some might go so far as to say even extreme.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge said the offence was aggravated by the fact Mines was a serving police officer at the time. “It is aggravated to an extent by virtue of the fact that you as a serving police officer at that time could and should have been somebody who, and I quote your victim, were capable of being described as somebody with integrity, respect, empathy, courage, fairness and accountability,” he said.

“In respect of accountability, you are now being held to account. In respect of other matters, I make it clear that, as with any walk in life, there may well be a bad apple or two within any given profession who as a result of their behaviour, attach a degree of blame to others within that role.

“Your conviction should not, in my judgment, in any way, shape or form, impact upon the integrity of the police generally, least of all, the Devon Cornwall Constabulary, who do operate appropriately with integrity, respect, empathy, courage and fairness.”

The judge also placed Mines on the sex offenders’ register for life and imposed an indefinite restraining order not to contact his victim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Jen Rose, who led the investigation, said: “Mines took advantage of the victim’s trust and committed an horrific crime against her.

“I hope today’s sentence goes some way to providing closure for the victim. I would urge anyone who is the victim of a similar crime to talk to us. We will believe to you, we will support you, and we will work together with partners to bring perpetrators to justice.”

Assistant Chief Constable Matt Longman added: “Our thoughts are with the brave victim who came forward to report this crime. She has displayed tremendous courage throughout this investigation and the justice process.

“This was a deeply worrying crime and we recognise the concern it will have caused within our communities. All officers and staff are expected to abide by the code of ethics and ensure the highest standards of behaviour, both on and off duty.

“The public can be assured that the majority of our officers display exemplary behaviour every day and work extremely hard to uphold the integrity of policing.”