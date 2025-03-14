A British tourist has allegedly been raped by a man she met on social media in a hotel room.

The 36-year-old woman from London had arrived in India on Friday for a holiday in Goa before heading to capital Dehli, local police said. She had befriended a man, 25, on Instagram and agreed to meet him in Goa during her trip.

The man, however, allegedly asked her to come to Delhi instead. After arriving in the city on Tuesday, she checked into a hotel in Mahipalpur, near the international airport, and called the social media pal.

The pair allegedly drank and had dinner before heading to her room, where the man reportedly forced himself on her. She protested and ran to the reception to raise the alarm, but a hotel staff member allegedly touched her inappropriately when taking her to the lift.

A senior police officer confirmed the details, telling The Sun: "The men were not friends. After she was [allegedly] raped in the room, she came to reception. She was in an inebriated state.

"The accused man followed her to the reception. She almost fell down and he escorted her back to the room. The other person, a hotel staff, helped him to take her to the lift area but while he was helping her, he also [allegedly] inappropriately touched her."

The woman reported the incident to police the next morning from a local hospital and both men were arrested. The friend has been arrested on rape charges, while the hotel worker was arrested on molestation charges, the cop added. A Foreign Office spokesperson told The Sun: “We are supporting a British woman in India and are in touch with the local authorities.”