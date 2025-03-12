A British tourist is facing up to 10 years in jail after he was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle 38 kilos of cannabis through an airport in Thailand.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel James Hallett, 38, from Hull, was detained by customs officials as he allegedly attempted to board the flight from Krabi International Airport in the south of the country on March 9. He tried to board a flight that was heading to London.

Officials had flagged his luggage as suspicious during routine security checks. Upon further inspection, they allegedly discovered 35 vacuum-sealed packages of cannabis flowers wrapped in double-layered bags to keep the drug's telltale smell from escaping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hallett, who ran a haulage company, was photographed looking glum at the airport while wearing a t-shirt from the Armed Forces charity Turn To Starboard. He had two giant suitcases with him that allegedly contained the drugs.

A British tourist is facing up to 10 years in jail after he was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle 38 kilos of cannabis through an airport in Thailand. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

The cannabis was seized and Hallett was taken into custody at the Nua Khlong District Police Station for further legal action. His case is currently under investigation and authorities continue to review evidence regarding the smuggling attempt.

The Brit was charged with violating the Thai Customs Act, as well as breaking laws on controlled herbs. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

Police have been tightening security at Thai airports amid a spate of cannabis smuggling attempts in recent weeks. With marijuana legal - and widely available - many addicts have attempted to stock up on the product before returning to their homelands.