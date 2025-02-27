A man has been arrested over suspected drugs offences after a flight landed at Manchester Airport from Egypt.

Police descended on the early morning flight to cuff a man in the early hours of Thursday morning (February 27). A man was arrested on suspicion of being involved in a conspiracy to produce a class B drug and conspiracy to supply a class B drug.

In a picture released by Greater Manchester Police, a man can be seen being put in the back of a police van. The suspect was taken into police custody to be questioned, reports the Manchester Evening News.

In a post on Facebook, Greater Manchester Police said: "Detectives from the City of Manchester's central Challenger Organised Crime Team and officers based at the airport boarded a flight from Egypt at Manchester airport in the early hours of this morning. The officers were all present to arrest an adult male on suspicion of being involved in a conspiracy to produce a class B drug and conspiracy to supply a class B drug. The offending is suspected to have taken place across Greater Manchester, with links to Central Manchester.

"The male was taken into police custody where he will be interviewed by detectives from the Challenger team in the morning. Our officers are working 24/7 to make your streets safer by tackling crime that affects your neighbourhoods. Whether you're at home or on a flight, if you deal drugs in Manchester we will come for you."