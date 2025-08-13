Major retailer Hobbycraft has announced it will be closing more shops next month.

A total of nine stores are closing their doors to customers across both the remainder of August and into September. This follows nine closures in June, with stores in Bristol, Borehamwood, Dunstable, Basildon, Gloucestershire and Kent affected.

Three shops in Bromborough, Stratford-upon-Avon and Southport have already shut on August 4, 6 and 7. Now, six more shops will join and shut for customers. This could be a part of a potential company-wide restructure by owners Modella Capital, which owns the store.

Around 115 stores fall under the Hobbycraft banner in Modella's portfolio. The company also owns the newly acquired WHSmith stores, which they are rebranding as TGJones.

Listed below are the affected stores that will close their doors soon.

Wigan

Chichester

Stafford

Maidenhead

Crayford

Kings Lynn

The dates they close has not yet been confirmed, but they will close over August and into September. Previous closures saw up to 126 jobs impacted as part of a restructure.

Hobbycraft's chief executive officer, Alex Wilson, described the chain as the "UK's leading arts and crafts retailer" that has "become places for gaining crafting ideas and inspiration". When asked about the closures, he said: "Very sadly, the strength of our offering has not made us immune from the challenges faced by the retail sector in recent years.

“Closing stores is always a last resort and this has been an extremely difficult decision. Making these changes is sadly a necessary action to enable us to keep our doors open to crafters up and down the country."