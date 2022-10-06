The Home Office said it expects the ‘highest standards’ of its staff

Rob Lewis is understood to have created a group chat which included other former Met Police officers, BBC’s Newsnight reported.

The programme said it was shown messages from the group by Dave Eden, another former police officer.

The Home Office said it had a “zero-tolerance approach” to racist behaviour, adding that it had suspended a member of staff.

A statement said: “We expect the highest standards of our staff and have a zero tolerance approach to anyone displaying racist, homophobic, misogynist or discriminatory behaviour.

“Where we are made aware of such behaviour we will not hesitate to take decisive action.”

‘No place in policing or society’

Commander Jon Savell, who is responsible for the Metropolitan Police’s professional standards, described the messages as “abhorrent” and said it will be “actively seeking out” individuals who bring “shame” to the force.

Mr Savell said: “These messages are abhorrent and have absolutely no place in policing or society.

“Their behaviour erodes the confidence that the public has in the police – a confidence that the vast majority of us in the Met works tirelessly day-in, day-out to maintain and improve.

“Racism, misogyny, homophobia or any other discriminatory behaviour has no place in the Met.

“Where such behaviour is identified it will be dealt with robustly, but we will also be actively seeking out those whose actions bring shame to us.

“We contacted Mr Eden’s representatives when these messages first emerged in April but they declined to share further details. We urge them to reconsider so we can take action.

“In the meantime we appeal to anyone who has information about such behaviour to make contact.”

Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley added that his “plan for reform” in the Met is currently underway as he vowed to be “ruthless in rooting out those corrupting officers and staff, including racists and misogynists” from the organisation.

He said: “I have taken over as the leader of an organisation that has been far too weak in taking on those who undermine the honest and dedicated majority who determinedly serve the public.

