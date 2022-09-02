Wayne Couzens told the court he’d been advised to “no indication” to the charges

Wayne Couzens has appeared in court to face two allegations of flashing.

The 49-year-old former Met Police Officer offered no indication of plea to charges relating to the alleged incidents, which are said to have taken place in June 2015 and November 2020.

In the first, he is accused of driving through Dover with the lower half of his body undressed, the court heard.

In the second alleged incident, he is accused of exposing himself to a female cyclist.

Couzens to return to court next month

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday by videolink , with a bushy white beard and a grey T-shirt.

He spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth and to say “I have been advised no indication” and “no indication” when charges were put to him.

Prosecutor Jocelyn Ledward said of the first charge in which he is accused of driving through the centre of Dover with his genitals exposed, that a member of the public had called the police.

She said:“The defendant was not spoken to and then there were some difficulties in locating the complainant. That may be why it did not progress.”

She went on to say of the alleged incident in 2020:“In November 2020 a lady was cycling along a country road a couple of miles away from the Kent coast.

“Wayne Couzens stepped out of the woodland completely naked and masturbating.

“The suspect could not be traced at the time. It was not until images of Mr Couzens were circulated that she recognised the defendant.”