A homeless man has been found guilty of attempted murder after he pushed a Tube passenger onto the tracks at Oxford Circus Underground station in central London.

Brwa Shorsh, a 24-year-old Kurdish migrant, attacked 61-year-old postman Tadeusz Potoczek on February 3 as the latter was making his way home from work. The incident took place on the southbound platform of the Victoria Line.

Mr Potoczek narrowly avoided a fatal accident, as he missed the live rail by inches. He was quickly assisted back onto the platform by another passenger. An approaching train driver later testified that had Mr. Potoczek been on the tracks just a few seconds longer, the outcome could have been fatal, the Inner London Crown Court was told.

The jury took just 32 minutes to reach their verdict, finding Shorsh guilty of attempted murder. Mr Justice Kelleher told the defendant: “You have been found guilty of attempted murder, which is a very serious offence, and a long prison sentence will follow," Mr. Justice Kelleher told the defendant.”

Shorsh is scheduled to be sentenced on September 26.

During the two-day trial, CCTV footage was shown to the court, capturing the moment Shorsh pushed Mr Potoczek onto the tracks as an oncoming train approached. The video showed Mr Potoczek walking past Shorsh, who suddenly stood up and shoved him onto the line. Another man on the platform quickly rushed to help the victim back up.

Shorsh, who had been living on the streets in England since 2020, pleaded not guilty to the charge of attempted murder, as well as an alternative charge of attempted grievous bodily harm. He claimed that he was "angry" after being mocked by three women for being homeless and felt that Mr Potoczek had given him a dirty look.

The defendant admitted his actions were "scary," but insisted that he did not intend to kill. Shorsh told the court: "I am sorry for what happened. I did not intend to kill him and I am not a murderer." He added that in that moment: "I wanted revenge."